Alabama senator 'embarrassed' with state's education ranking

Are both scheduled for april 20-th.

With alabama's education ranking slipping lower and lower.

Some state lawmakers are pushing for major reform in public school education.

Today in huntsville -- three of them talked about how important it is to fix alabama's failing school system, literacy rates, and school ranking during next month's legislative session.

Waay 31's shosh bedrosian asked them about potential plans.

Arthur orr, alabama senator "how embarrassed we are as legislators with our state's ranking in the national ranking" mac mccutcheon, speak of alabama house of representatives "our system is just not where it should be.

We were 52 on the adef scores.

I thought to myself when it came out in the papers, how did we get to be that with a nation with 50 states?

A big focus for alabama law makers in the 2020 legislative session is working on alabama's failing education system.

A parent with 3 children in public school told me he's disappointed too.

Mitchell brown, has 3 kids in public school "the way the system is and the way they're teaching the kids now...it's not like it was when i was in school" today-- state law makers announced that there will be one billion dollars more in funding for schools this year.

Here's how they plan on using that increased funding.

Arthur orr, alabama senator ""pay raise for teachers being discussed also mental health funding for more councilors in the schools.

Also looking at coaches for reading" lawmakers passed a literacy bill last year requiring all third grade students to read at grade level, or be held back.

Mitchell brown, has 3 kids in public school "i make sure my kids read.

I ask them questions about comprehension.

It's big to me" "the only thing i can ask at this point is to make it better.

Make it better because like i said at the end of the day, our kids are our future" reporting in huntsville...sbwa ay 31 news.

State legislatures will be looking into how alabama schools can improve in