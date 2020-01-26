Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter among dead in helicopter crash

SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FILE - FEBRUARY 19, 2011) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

KOBE BRYANT WITH WIFE VANESSA AND DAUGHTERS NATALIA (ON LEFT) AND GIANNA AT GRAUMAN'S CHINESE THEATER TAKING PART IN CEREMONY TO PUT HIS HAND AND FOOTPRINTS IN CEMENT 2.

VARIOUS KOBE PERFORMING CEREMONY AT THEATRE EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FILE - SEPTEMBER 29, 2014) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 3.

KOBE BRYANT SURROUNDED BY REPORTERS AT LOS ANGELES LAKERS SUMMER CAMP 4.

LAKERS SIGN AND BRYANT WITH REPORTERS 5.

BRYANT GETTING UP AFTER DOING PHOTO SHOOT SHANGHAI, CHINA (FILE - AUGUST 4, 2015) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 6.

KOBE BRYANT ON COURT AT YOUTH BASKETBALL EVENT 7.

BRYANT ON COURT AT EVENT TAIPEI, TAIWAN (FILE - JUNE 27, 2016) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 8.

KOBE BRYANT WALKING ONTO COURT WITH KIDS AT YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMP 9.

BRYANT GIVING HIGH FIVES TO KIDS AT CAMP 10.

BRYANT WATCHING KIDS TRAINING CARSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FILE - JULY 20, 2015) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 11.

KOBE BRYANT AND MEMBERS OF THE FC BARCELONA SOCCER TEAM WALKING ONTO FIELD AT STUBHUB CENTER 12.

BRYANT SIGNING BASKETBALL JERSEY FOR SPANISH SOCCER PLAYER, ANDRES INIESTA 13.

BRYANT AND INIESTA HOLDING UP LA LAKERS AND FC BARCELONA JERSEY WITH BRYANT'S NAME ON THEM STORY: Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of basketball's all-time greats, was killed on Sunday (January 26) in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with all four others on board, officials said.

He was 41.

Among the dead was Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, U.S. media reported.

The chopper went down in a remote field around 10 a.m.

(1800 GMT) about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of central Los Angeles, the city of Calabasas said on Twitter.

There were no survivors.

Several major U.S. media outlets reported that Bryant's daughter Gianna was on board.

A teammate from Bryant's daughter's basketball team, a parent of the teammate, and the pilot were also killed, NBC News reported.

Stunned fans gathered outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles around a wreath with a message: "Kobe we love you RIP." Some in the crowd dabbed tears as others laid flowers and basketball sneakers at the wreath.

First responders put out the flames at the crash site, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said, posting a picture of a fire truck and smoke emerging from the brush in a ravine.

Bryant had been known to use a helicopter for travel since his days as a player for the Lakers, when he commuted to games in a Sikorsky S-76 chopper, the celebrity news website TMZ said.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the crashed helicopter as a Sikorsky S-76, saying in a statement that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate.

