Petar Hood Remembers Kobe Bryant

I'll be honest with you guys..

Feels like i lost a family member today..i never met kobe bryant, but just like so many other diehard basketball fans in my generation, i grew up idolizing him..the closest i ever got to kobe was on december 2nd, 2008...my dad won courtside tickets to a pacers vs.

Lakers game at bankers life fielhouse, and he was kind enough to take me along..'kobe was coming off of his m-v-p year...getting to watch him at the peak of his basketball powers was surreal..

He went on to lead the lakers to an n-b-a title later that season, but that night, los angeles lost to our beloved pacers on a buzzer beater... i'll never forget my dad picking me up and raising me to the sky, like i was simba in the lion king, when that troy murphy tip shot went in..

I told him earlier today it's a memory i'll cherish forever..

I was 13 years old at the time, the same age as kobe's oldest daughter gianna, who tragically died with her dad in that helicopter crash..if you'ven been on twitter at all today, you've porbably seen the most recent video of the two of them at a basketball game together..dad and daughter, talking, laughing, ejoying each other's company..

It was just a month ago that video was captured..it's a powerful reminder to not take anything for granted, to embrace every moment god gives us..but more than that, it'll be my lasting image of kobe bryant..because as great as he was on the court, and he is the best i've ever seen..

I believe, he would want to be remembered, above all