Shania Twain Shares Reaction to Halsey’s Tribute in 'You Should Be Sad' Music Video | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Shania Twain discussed her Vegas residency and her reaction to seeing Halsey's tribute to her in 'You Should Be Sad' music video.
