|
Sheila E. Talks Honoring Prince's Legacy in Grammy Tribute | Grammys 2020
|
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Sheila E. Talks Honoring Prince's Legacy in Grammy Tribute | Grammys 2020
On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Sheila E.
Discussed performing in Grammy's Prince tribute and honoring the late singer's legacy.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Sheila E. spoke with Billboard on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, discussing the...
Billboard.com - Published
|Meanwhile, Billie Eilish delivers a rendition of 'When the Party's Over' for her first ever Grammy...
AceShowbiz - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources