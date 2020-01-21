Global  

Sheila E. Talks Honoring Prince's Legacy in Grammy Tribute | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Sheila E.

Discussed performing in Grammy's Prince tribute and honoring the late singer's legacy.
Sheila E. Explains Why It's Important to Continue to Honor Prince: 'His Legacy Is His Music'

Sheila E. spoke with Billboard on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, discussing the...
