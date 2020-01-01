Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gianni Bryant shared love for basketball

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:08s - Published < > Embed
Gianni Bryant shared love for basketball

Gianni Bryant shared love for basketball

Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianni, 13, known affectionately as Gigi, tragically died alongside the basketball legend in the helicopter crash.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luka Doncic In Slovak [Video]Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luka Doncic In Slovak

Kobe Bryant may have retired but that has not taken away his love for competition. According to Business Insider, Bryant went to a Los Angeles Lakers game with his daughter, Gianna. As they watched the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.