COMMENTARY: ESPN 106.3's Paxton Boyd reflects on the life, career and sudden passing of Kobe Bryant

EVERYDIN TODAY'S SOCIETY ... SPORTSARE OFTEN VIEWED AS AN ESCAPEFROM THE HARSH REALITY OEVERYDAY LIFE.

A MEANS TO COPEWITH WHATEVER IT MAY BE THATAILS YOU -- WHETHER IT BE YOURSHORT-TERM STRUGGLES ... ORSOMETHING BIGGER THAT YOUWRESTLE WITH ON A DAY-TO-DAYBASIS.

TODAY -- THOSE TWOWORLDS COLLIDED WHEN MULTIPLEOUTLETS REPORTED THAT N-B-ALEGEND KOBE BRYANT -- AND HISDAUGHTER -- GIANNA MARIA --WERE TWO OF THE NINE VICTIMSCLAIMED IN A HELICOPTER CRASHIN CALABASAS.

THE TWO WERE ONTHEIR WAY TO A BASKETBALL CAMP-- SOMETHING THEY BOTH LOVEDAND A PASSION THEY SHAREDTOGETHER.

I CAN'T IMAGINE THEPAIN ... SUFFERING -- ANDEMPTINESS THAT KOBE'S WIFE --VANESSA -- AND THE COUPLE'STHREE REMAINING DAUGHTERS WILLENDURE IN THE COMING DAYS ...WEEKS ... MONTHS -- AND YEARS.TO ME -- AND THE REST OF THEWORLD -- KOBE BRYANT WAS ONEOF THE GREATEST ATHLETES OFALL TIME.

TO VANESSA ...NATALIA ... BIANKA ... ANDCAPRI BRYANT -- HE*WA* THEIRWORLD.

WE ALL GOT TO WITNESSKOBE'S GREATNESS FOR*TWENT*N-B-A SEASONS.

HE RETIRED TOBE A FATHER -- FIRST ANDFOREMOST.

THIS WAS SUPPOSED TOBE HIS TIME FAMILY -- AND ITPAINS ME*S* MUCH THAT HISWIFE AND DAUGHTERS ARE NOWROBBED OF THAT.

FOR SO MANY OFUS WHO IDOLIZED KOBE ... THISDOESN'T SEEM REAL -- BUT FORTHEM???

THIS IS NOW THEIRREALITY.

AN ICON -- AND ALEGEND ... TAKEN WAY TOO SOON.MAMBA ... OUT.THE TWEETS FLOODING IN ONSOCIAL MEDIA ... AS SO MANY OFUS CONTINUE TO TRY TO MAKESENSE OF T