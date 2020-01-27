Tech programs in Lauderdale County prepare students for jobs

Ready by february 3rd.

Demand for a diverse workforce is the drive behind two new technical programs in lauderdale county schools.

Waay31s breken terry shows us the new industrial and future cyber security programs the school system is offering students.

Im inside the industrial systems program lab where these students are getting hands on experience working on small scale assembly line machines.

Students here tell me this is helping shape their choices for future careers.

Carter- i'm hooking up my gauges to my motor so we can figure out the flow.

Student madison carter is checking the hydrolic fluid as a part of her training in the industrial systems program at allen thornton career tech center.

Carter- i've learned a lot with measuring and aligning the motors.

Other students have too.

Ferguson- i didn't have a clue about any of this stuff and i've learned a lot about it just in a few months.

Lauderdale county schools partnered with northwest shoals community college to give students for free training and college credit.

Carter- i want to go into an nuclear power plant as an operator.

I think, so far.

I was wanting to go to polaris with this kind of work.

She's not 100% on an exact career path yet, but carter said the program has helped her navigate that path.

Carter- all of this i want to be hands on.

Career tech center principal gary williams said the push for this program comes from all of the growing industry with polaris, toyota mazda, and spin off companies .

They're adding a cyber security program is next.

Williams- the fbi is bringing 4,000 jobs to our region and may of those are going to be cyber security related.

Look live tag: the cyber security program will be available for students next fall.

In lauderdale county bt waay31 news.

The school system is able to fund these programs through a 140-thousand dollar grant from the appalachian regional