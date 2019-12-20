Expanding rural broadband

The barriers are going down.

George á hiáspeed internet access at work and at home may be something we take for granted..

But for rural communities it can provide lifeáchanging opportunities for farmers..

Small business owners and homeowners.

Harmony farmer and properties broker roxanne johnson says her life will be getting a little easier.

Her community telephone company is a recipient of the usda's "reconnect program".

The program provides rural communities with higháspeed internet by creating a fiberátoátheá premises network.

The effort is connecting nearly 600 homes and facilities in southern mninnesota and north iowa to broadband.

For me, i work form home sometimes, so for me high speed internet is really a must for video and pictures and just communication s.

It's really important.

Johnson also says the highá speed internet will give rural students access to the same opportunities as their city classmates.

There is currently no word on when access to high speed internet will begin.///