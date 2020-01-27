Global  

Kobe Bryant dies at 41

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant dies at 41

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in world has been changed forever.

This morning, nba legend kobe bryant died in a helicopter crash in calabasas, california.

He was 41 years old.

His 13 year old daughter gianna bryant and 7 other passengers were also killed in the crash while they were on their way to a travel basketball game.

Kobe bryant for me personally was my favorite player and the nba will never be the same.

One of the all-time greats.

He was a 5-time nba champion and played 20 years in the league with the l-a lakers.

He was the youngest all-star starter in nba history.

-- the sports icon was an 18-time all-star, a four time all-star m- v-p and two-time finals m-v-p.he is one of 6 players to avaerge 35 points per game in a season and scored 60 points in his final game in staples center.

He also became an acadmey award winner in 2018- the only in nba history - for his short animated film called "dear basketball".

-- just last night he passed the torch to lebron james as james took his place as third on the nba's all-time scoring list.

-- i could go on and on about kobe's accolades as a player but most importantly he was ahusband, a father and a teacher to athletes everywhere.

-- syracuse basketball head coach boeheim shared his thoughts on the tragedy saying: "kobe bryant was not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, he was also the hardest working player i've ever been around.

I was so fortunate to have known him and coached him with team usa.

Our thoughts and our prayers are with his wife vanessa, and the bryant family."

-- i spoke to fans today at the utica college men's hockey game about the shocking news.

Damoy allen:that really hurt me because like he was a part of the reason why i would wake up in the morning and work out to be great by all means i don't play basketball i run track but i can like take his mamba mentality and put it towards what i do and if you want to be great.

Fehmi ahmeti:his maybe mentality makes everybody play harder makes everybody go 100% harder and everybody looks up to him and wants to play maybe mentality makes everybody play harder makes everybody go 100% harder and everybody looks up to him and wants to play like a lot which makes the game more competitive.

Zachary ellis: it's just sad childhood hero going on a great plan and embodied the game just a great guy and a



'Brokenhearted' fans react to NBA legend Kobe Bryant's tragic death

"Brokenhearted" and "devastated" Kobe Bryant fans and sport icons fought back tears and shock as news...
allAfrica.com


NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash

*Los Angeles:* Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in...
Mid-Day - Published


Inside Philly Sports Fans' Complicated Relationship With Kobe Bryant [Video]Inside Philly Sports Fans' Complicated Relationship With Kobe Bryant

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:18

Nuggets Fans In Disbelief After Kobe Bryant's Death [Video]Nuggets Fans In Disbelief After Kobe Bryant's Death

Denver Nuggets fans gathered at Brooklyn's at the Pepsi Center as they heard the tragic news of Kobe Bryant's death.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:04

