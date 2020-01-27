Kobe Bryant dies at 41

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in world has been changed forever.

This morning, nba legend kobe bryant died in a helicopter crash in calabasas, california.

He was 41 years old.

His 13 year old daughter gianna bryant and 7 other passengers were also killed in the crash while they were on their way to a travel basketball game.

Kobe bryant for me personally was my favorite player and the nba will never be the same.

One of the all-time greats.

He was a 5-time nba champion and played 20 years in the league with the l-a lakers.

He was the youngest all-star starter in nba history.

-- the sports icon was an 18-time all-star, a four time all-star m- v-p and two-time finals m-v-p.he is one of 6 players to avaerge 35 points per game in a season and scored 60 points in his final game in staples center.

He also became an acadmey award winner in 2018- the only in nba history - for his short animated film called "dear basketball".

-- just last night he passed the torch to lebron james as james took his place as third on the nba's all-time scoring list.

-- i could go on and on about kobe's accolades as a player but most importantly he was ahusband, a father and a teacher to athletes everywhere.

-- syracuse basketball head coach boeheim shared his thoughts on the tragedy saying: "kobe bryant was not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, he was also the hardest working player i've ever been around.

I was so fortunate to have known him and coached him with team usa.

Our thoughts and our prayers are with his wife vanessa, and the bryant family."

-- i spoke to fans today at the utica college men's hockey game about the shocking news.

Damoy allen:that really hurt me because like he was a part of the reason why i would wake up in the morning and work out to be great by all means i don't play basketball i run track but i can like take his mamba mentality and put it towards what i do and if you want to be great.

Fehmi ahmeti:his maybe mentality makes everybody play harder makes everybody go 100% harder and everybody looks up to him and wants to play maybe mentality makes everybody play harder makes everybody go 100% harder and everybody looks up to him and wants to play like a lot which makes the game more competitive.

Zachary ellis: it's just sad childhood hero going on a great plan and embodied the game just a great guy and a