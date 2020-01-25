Largestwh"mio(r&ii ... the chinese new year officially- kicks off tomorrow, but - today students in gulfport got- to experience all that the- chinese - culture and new year's- festivities have to offer.- news 25's grant chighizola take- us through the celebration at - bayou view elementary.- - nats of cymbals - culture has come to life for- students in gulfport.

- students from bayou view- elementary school spent - time out of the classroom - learning about the chinese new- year in a hands-on way with a - new year celebration.

- sot-yanglin gong: mandarin- chinese teacher, gulfport high- school- "we want our kids to not only practice their commuication - skills, but also- understanding different - cultures, have them global and- career ready."

Mandarin chinese language - students from gulfport high - school and the school district- volunteered their time to - teach students about everything- from chopsticks to tai- chi.- standup-- "the chinese dragon is one of the many things students had a- chance to learn about - at the festival."

Gulfport high student walter- - - - dyal gave students an - interactive history of the new- year throughout the - day and says they particularly- enjoyed learning about their- zodiac animals.

- 2020 is the year of the rat in- china.- sot-walter dyal: student, - gulfport high school/ - volunteer - "a lot of them will think that they're a dog or a snake or a - goat, and i'll have to tell the- that most of them are rabbits,- tigers, or dragons, because - they're all in the same - like years, and it's really coo- seeing their expressions light- up when they get told - they're a tiger or a rabbit or - dragon."

While the food, face painting,- and time spent with friends - contributed to the fun event, - students walked away with a - greater appreciation of another- culture and its customs.- sot- olivia zinger, bayou view- elementary student- "you get to try new things and do different things."

Sot- emily weldon: bayou view - elementary student- "when you grow up you'll know the things about, like if peopl- ask you questions - chinese new year, you'll know - what to say."

The chinese new year officially- kicks off tomorrow, - january 25th.

- at bayou view elementary school- in gulfport, grant- chighizola, news 25.-