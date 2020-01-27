Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Powering the Storm

Powering the Storm

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Powering the Storm

Powering the Storm

With Southwest Conference play starting, the North Medford girls found themselves in a tight spot.

The Tornado was in a tie ball game, at Grants Pass.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Powering the Storm

Through this conference.

South medford and sheldon both play north in the next 4 games.

But how about that game?

How about that excitement?

That is what you get when you watch newswatch 12's roundball game of the week.

This time around josh shelton will be on the live call for brookings-harbor and st.

Mary's.

Another week of girls basketball.

Friday night at 7.

Weathercam network.

Watching out for you... this is newswatch twelve at 11 with southwest conferenc play getting started on our game of the week between the north medford and grants pass girls, a thriller unfolded.

In a game where offensive production was rare, both teams got hot in the 4th then it was a matter of who would blink first.

It was not jazmyne wells, who is this weeks amateur athlete.

After wells hit that big shot, north was not only propelled to a win, but the tornado was propelled to 3rd place in the southwest conference.

North medford will face a pretty brutal schedule through this conference.

South medford and sheldon both play north in the next 4 games.

But w about that game?

How about that excitement?

That is what you get when you watch newswatch 's roundball game of e week.

This time around josh shelton will be on the live cal.

Mary's.

Another week ogirls ske wswatch twelve at 11.



Recent related news from verified sources

Winter storm brings snow, wind, hail and flooding across US

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A powerful winter storm that dropped snow in places from El Paso, Texas, to...
Seattle Times - Published

UK weather: Britain to be blitzed by days of snow after Storm Ciara

There's a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris during this weekend's storm
Bristol Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

dianelscott5

Diane L.Scott Power Your Storm Assessment Toolkit with Data https://t.co/zL3R6KAUH5 1 day ago

LaoisNews

Leinster Express Forecaster that named #StormCiara issues early national severe weather warning due to the highly predictable nature… https://t.co/b6qCnRKUlK 1 day ago

CarronWhittaker

Carron Whittaker Data can be utilities' most powerful storm assessment tool. Three ways you can move to proactive data management he… https://t.co/UGRZ5TPAQI 3 days ago

maffan76

Muhammad Affan Power Your Storm Assessment Toolkit with Data https://t.co/jTcWJZb640 5 days ago

glensartain

Glen Sartain Power Your Storm Assessment Toolkit with Data | Accenture https://t.co/7KvmXyRg9N 6 days ago

WiebkeKahle

Wiebke Kahle Data can be utilities' most powerful storm assessment tool. Three ways you can move to proactive data management he… https://t.co/NTunKgZhfL 6 days ago

DanyDelepierre

Dany Delepierre Power Your Storm Assessment Toolkit with Data https://t.co/FRzAeCJ6iK 1 week ago

thatcontentshed

That. Content. Shed. "In people, you see saviours and soulmates. In coincidences, you see change; new beginnings. In the storm, you see… https://t.co/x5eDCdo0Nn 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arrudas River Launching Over Embankment [Video]Arrudas River Launching Over Embankment

Occurred on January 24, 2020 / Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil Info: The Arrudas River in the center of the Capital Mineira flooding and showing its strength.

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:23Published

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

The sunshine will be returning today with afternoon highs in the low-30s. The normal high is 26° Tonight, clouds will be back on the increase with a low in the mid-teens. A weak disturbance will be..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.