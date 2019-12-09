Global  

Michelle Obama Gets A Grammy

The former first lady won the award for the audiobook recording of her memoir, 'Becoming.'
Michelle Obama wins a Grammy

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Former US First Lady Michelle Obama won a Grammy for the best spoken word...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Michelle Obama, Aziz Ansari And Dave Chappelle Headline Group Of Surprising Nominees At This Year’s GRAMMYs

There will be a lot of names you won’t necessarily surprised to hear at this year’s GRAMMY Awards...
cbs4.com - Published


Linda Loughrey Donnie poppie pants will need an extra layer of depends tonight after he realizes that Michelle Obama won a Grammy.… https://t.co/k2mtHsOSC1 4 hours ago

Authentic Upstream So today will be a day where Kobe Bryant will gets more attention than potus Trump and Michelle Obama wins a Grammy… https://t.co/L8W1wh9FEA 6 hours ago

ethan michelle obama has a grammy before katy perry that’s what she gets for all her britney shade over the years! https://t.co/P3vqge1Mq0 7 hours ago


Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys

Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys The former first lady won the award for the audiobook recording of her memoir, 'Becoming.' Obama beat out filmmaker John Waters and the..

Explore the Grammy Museum Red Carpet Couture

The Grammy Awards red carpet is a place for musicians and fashion designers to flaunt their artistry with iconic—and sometimes outrageous—looks. In Downtown Los Angeles, the Grammy Museum’s..

