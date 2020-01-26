Global  

Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday.
Recent related news from verified sources

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter among 5 killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaThe Age


Factbox: Reaction to the death of former NBA player Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, died aged 41 on Sunday in a...
Reuters India - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant, 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna, Among 9 Killed In Helicopter Crash In California [Video]Kobe Bryant, 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna, Among 9 Killed In Helicopter Crash In California

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday morning. He was 41-years-old.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 06:36Published

Worldwide basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash [Video]Worldwide basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Worldwide basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash in Los Angeles atage of 41

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:39Published

