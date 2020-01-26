Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:53s - Published Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter among 9 killed in California helicopter crash Former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this