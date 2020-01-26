Global  

Dan + Shay Win GRAMMY Award For Best Country Duo

Dan + Shay Win GRAMMY Award For Best Country Duo

Dan + Shay Win GRAMMY Award For Best Country Duo

Dan Smyers, a Pittsburgh native and member of the country music duo Dan + Shay took home the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo.
Country Duo Dan + Shay Step Out For Grammy Awards 2020

Dan + Shay are all smiles while hit the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26)...
Just Jared - Published


