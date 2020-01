Kobe Bryant, 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna Among 9 Killed In Helicopter Crash In California SGLVLT LOSS OF A LEGENDTONIGHT WE REMEMBER BE LOCALHERO AND NBA LEGEND KOBEBRYANT FROM HIS HUMBLEBEGINNINGS AT LOWER MERIONHIGH SCHOOL WHERE HUNDREDS AREPAYING TRIBUTE TONIGHT HISSTORIED CAREER IN THE GAME OFBASKETBALL.HE HE HAD THAT DNA THATVERY FEW ATHLETES CAN HAVE.Reporter: AND WORK OFF THEHARDWOOD, KOBE BEATEN BRYANT ABRIEF AND INCIBLD LIFE.TRYING TO GO OUT AND PLAYHARD AND TRY PUT ON A SHOW.♪♪IT'S HARD TO SAY GOOD-BYE TOYESTERDAY♪♪IT'S SO HARD TO SAYGOOD-BYE TO YESTERDAY♪♪PHILLY'S OWN BOYS II MEN WWITH A TRIBUTE TO KOBE BREENBRYANT AT THE GRAM MAY WARDS.IT'S DIFFICULT TO PUT INTOWORDS FOR SO MANY PEOPLE.I'M UKEE WASHINGTONEN ANDSPORTS DIRECTOR DON BELLBRINGING YOU THIS TRAGICCOVERAGE THAT HAS MANY IN OURNATION AND AROUND THE WORLDMOURNING TONIGHT.BRYANT AND HIS 13-YEAR-OLDDAUGHTER WERE AMONG NINEPEOPLE KILLED IN HELICOPTERCRASH IN CALIFORNIA A STEADYSTREAM OF PEOPLE HAVE BEENCONVERGING ON LOWER MERIONHIGH SCHOOL SOME WAITING INLONG LINES TO LEAVE THANK YOUNOTES AND OTHER MEMENTOS ASTRIBUTES.AND OUTSIDE THE STAPLECENTER IN LOS ANGELES WHATLOOKS LIKE THOUSANDS OF FANSHAVE BEEN COMING TOGETHER TOMOURN KOBE, OF COURSE, PLAYEDALL OF HIS 20 NBA SEASONS WITHTHE LAKERS.WE HAVE LIVE TEAMCOVERAGE.JOE HOLDEN IS OUTSIDE OFKOBE'S HIGH SCHOOL.DAN KOOB IS IN CENTER CITY ANDWE START WITH MATT PETRILLO INTHE SATELLITE CENTER WITH THELATEST ON THE CRASH AND APRESS CONFERENCE THAT WAS HELDA SHORT TIME AGO.FEDERAL INVESTIGATORS SAYIT COULD TAKE WEEKS BEFORETHEY KNOW WHAT LED OPPORTUNITYCRASH.WITNESSES SAW THICK FOG IN THEAREA WHEN THAT CHOPPER WENTDOWN.MULTIPLE REPORTS TONIGHTSAY THAT BASKETBALL LEGENDKOBE BRYANT WAS KILLED IN AHELICOPTER CRASH IN SOUTHERNCALIFORNIA.THERE WERE NO YOU VIVRZ WEHAVE A MANIFEST THAT INDICATETHERE WERE NINE PEOPLE ONBOARD PILOT AND EIGHTINDIVIDUALS.THOSE NEAR SITE DESCRIBEDWHAT THEY SAW AND HEARD.I WAS SITTING A STARBUCKSAND HEARD A LOUD CRASH YOU.HEARD THIS.YES AND DIDN'T KNOW WHATIT WAS UNTIL I SAW ANTWITTER.I HEARD A HELICOPTERFLYING A FELT LIKE IT WASFLYING WAY TOO LOW AND ALL OFA SUDDENALL OF A SUDDENEN I HEAR ATHUD AND THEN NOTHING.DEPUTIES AND FIREOFFICIALS RACE TO THE SCREAMOF THE CRASH WHERE THEWRECKAGE WAS STILL SMOKINGHOURS AFTER THE TRAGICINCIDENT.APPARENTLY SOME FOLKS OROUT HERE MOUNTAIN BIKING ANDSAW AIRCRAFT IN DISTRESS THATWEPT DOWN INTO THE HILLSIDE.THOUSANDS GARAGED IN LOSANGELES OUTSIDE THE STAPLECENTER WHERE THE LAKERS PLAYTO MOURP THE MAN THAT DAZZLEDFANS ON THE COURT FOR TWODECADES.HAD HE WAS BORN INPHILADELPHIA 1978 AND WENT ONTO GRADUATE FROM LOWER MERIONHIGH SCHOOL IN MONTGOMERYCOUNTY AND AT AGE 18 WEPTRIGHT NBA.HARVEY SUMMER IS A HIGH SCHOOLREFEREE AND REMEMBERS WATCHINGBRYANT PLAY.THE TALENT LEVEL WAS UPREAL PEOPLE THOUGHT HE WOULDGO RIGHT TO CLEM.YOU CAN TELL THEN AND THEREHAD HE WAS GOING TO NBA.HE MARRIED VANESSA IN 2001AND TWO YEARS LATER BRYANT WASACCUSED OF RAINING A19-YEAR-OLD WOMAN.IT WAS LATER SETTLED IN CIVILCOURT.BUT OFF THE COURT, KOBE WASCELEBRATED AS A FAMILY MAP.HE AND HIS WIFE HAD FOURDAUGHTER TOGETHER ONE GIANNAWAS ALSO KILLED IN THE CRASHAND SHE WAS 13.KOBE WAS 41 IS.IT'S A SAD DAY IN THE NBAIN PHILADELPHIA.THIS SAY PHOTO OF THESIKORSKY HEL COP THEY ARE THATCRASHED.THE HELICOPTER COMPANY SAID INA STATEMENT WE EXTEND OURSINCEREST CONE DOLLENCES TOALL THOSE AFFECTED AN WE HAVEABOUT IN CONTACT WITH NTSB ANDSTAND READY TO PROVIDEASSISTANCE AND SUPPORT TOINVESTIGATIVE THOR TAPES OURCUSTOMER.MEANTIME ANOTHER VARIANT OFTHE CHOPPER S 76 D ISAASSEMBLEED IN COATSVILLECHESTER COUNTRY.