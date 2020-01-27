Global  

Kobe Bryant, 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna, Among 9 Killed In Helicopter Crash In California

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday morning.

He was 41-years-old.
Recent related news from verified sources

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant and daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players whose international stardom transcended...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •ReutersThe AgeDNABillboard.comDaily RecordJapan TodaySify


'Devastated': Kohli condoles demise of Kobe Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among the...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

DailyMail

Daily Mail US Heartbreaking clip resurfaces of Kobe Bryant lovingly explaining the game to his 13-year-old daughter as both are k… https://t.co/IHlAff9Uiq 7 seconds ago

zulupngAo

zulu Ao RT @SkyNews: NBA legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash along with his teenage daughter. The 41-year-old died after the… 8 seconds ago

mcatatbeta

mcatat beta RT @CNN: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among those killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sun… 9 seconds ago

shahadAlsaneaa

شهد خالد الصانع RT @pooh11294: Kobe Bryant, an absolute legend died at 41 with his 13-year-old daughter in helicopter crash Life is an unpredictable journe… 13 seconds ago

L0Lnimei

🍪 RT @CBCAlerts: California officials say nine people were on the flight manifest for the helicopter that went down near Los Angeles today. T… 15 seconds ago

ricaavillaceran

Icaaa 🥀 RT @ABSCBNNews: A KISS FOR THE CHAMP. NBA legend Kobe Bryant kissed his daughter Gianna after his team won the NBA championship in 2009.… 16 seconds ago

Gerakios1

Le_Grec_Noir RT @MariettaDaviz: Kobe Bryant & his 13 year old daughter Gianna Maria was on board the helicopter that crashed this morning where both die… 21 seconds ago

joemvilla

Jose M RT @DMC_Ryan: Devastated for Kobe Bryant's wife and family. As the father of an 8-year-old girl, the loss of his daughter as well is partic… 29 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

OC School Basketball Coach Christina Mauser Killed In Kobe Bryant Crash [Video]OC School Basketball Coach Christina Mauser Killed In Kobe Bryant Crash

The Harbor Day School coach was among the victims of Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:53Published

Remembering NBA legend Kobe Bryant [Video]Remembering NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Remembering NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:47Published

