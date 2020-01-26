Global  

Watch: Pro-CAA protest in Scotland on India's 71st Republic Day

Watch: Pro-CAA protest in Scotland on India's 71st Republic Day

Watch: Pro-CAA protest in Scotland on India's 71st Republic Day

A demonstration in support of CAA was held in Scotland.

The protest was organised by Scotland Friends of India.

The demonstrators claimed they wanted to dispel misinformation about CAA.
