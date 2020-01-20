Celebrating the Chinese New Year with a tea party

Year with a tea party.

Tiffany alexandria runs a food blog focusing on taiwanese food in the rochester area.

Today she and her husband are teaching these foodies about different types of teas... and the role they play in the chinese culture.xxx "and during chinese new year its often visiting family every single day as soon as you get to each relatives house you sit down and drink tea with them.and we realize that not a lot of people here fully understand tea so we thought it would be a nice introduction."

Alexandria tells kimt her knowledge of tea started at an early age.

She learned all about the leaves from her uncle who is a tea master.

This chinese new year celebration spans 15