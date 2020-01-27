Global  

Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist.

In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the year.

In the four major categories that she won, Eilish made history as the youngest artist to have competed in them.

Her debut studio album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,' also won best pop vocal album.

She accepted the last awards of the night alongside her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell.

In total, Eilish received six nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

During the awards show, she performed her song, “When the Party’s Over." Billie Eilish, via Grammy Awards
