1 Cochran Sports Showdown: January 27, 2020 (Pt. 4)

Watch as Josh Yohe, Ron Cook, and Tim Benz join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!



Recent related videos from verified sources #1 Cochran Sports Showdown: January 27, 2020 (Pt. 2) Watch as Josh Yohe, Ron Cook, and Tim Benz join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 06:20Published 2 days ago #1 Cochran Sports Showdown: January 27, 2020 (Pt. 3) Watch as Josh Yohe, Ron Cook, and Tim Benz join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:40Published 2 days ago