Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish Wins Record and Album of the Year at 2020 Grammys The 18-year-old also took home the award for best new artist.

In addition to record of the year, her tune, "Bad Guy," won song of the year.

In the four major categories that she won, Eilish made history as the youngest artist to have competed in them.

Her debut studio album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,' also won best pop vocal album.

She accepted the last awards of the night alongside her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell.

In total, Eilish received six nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

During the awards show, she performed her song, “When the Party’s Over." Billie Eilish, via Grammy Awards
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish Doesn't Think She Deserved to Win Album of the Year at Grammys 2020!

Billie Eilish hits the stage to accept the award for Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards on...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just JaredContactMusicBillboard.comE! Online


Complete list of 2020 Grammy Award winners

Here is the list of winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards Sunday night: Song of the Year: “Bad Guy,”...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report Enlarge ImageRob Kinelski, Finneas O'Connell and B.... https://t.co/8EG5Ue9dc6… https://t.co/rIRY618hSi 1 minute ago

therezafontoura

Thereza Fontoura RT @AFP: #BREAKING Billie Eilish wins the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Bad Guy" #GRAMMYs https://t.co/R0GwWJ3yHg 2 minutes ago

ago2911

Agos B ⚡🍑 💚 RT @TheYoungFolks: Billie Eilish wins the Grammy Award for Record of the Year for "Bad Guy"! She is the first artist to win all of the "Big… 2 minutes ago

__ekow

E. T. Mensah RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Billie Eilish won record, album and song of the year at the Grammys, capping a night that also saw multiple win… 4 minutes ago

6270Kf

kf_6270 RT @Variety: #GRAMMYs: Billie Eilish wins record of the year for “Bad Guy” https://t.co/EhzNOoehA5 https://t.co/k9DbKMoTPA 4 minutes ago

thisiskinzie

ᴋɪɴᴢɪᴇ RT @nytimesmusic: Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" wins at the #Grammys for record of the year. She took us behind her songwriting process in Dia… 5 minutes ago

jasmineprima

jasmine RT @enews: Andddd another one...Billie Eilish also wins RECORD OF THE YEAR!! #Grammys https://t.co/OultHdg6TN 8 minutes ago

RoyannaLea

Royanna Fritschmann RT @people: Billie Eilish Wins Record of the Year at Grammys as She Becomes Youngest Artist to Sweep Top 4 https://t.co/n8Taz2CvjD 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish sweeps 2020 Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish sweeps 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish took home all of the biggest awards at this year’s Grammys and we’re SHOOK.

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:53Published

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards His mother joined him on stage for the big moment. It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award. In his speech, Tyler..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.