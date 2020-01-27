Global  

Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter

Billy Ray Cyrus won two Grammys at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

He won Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo-Group Performance with Lil Nas X.

According to Business Insider, Cyrus dedicated both wins to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The basketball icon and his daughter, among others, died in a fatal helicopter crash.

Cyrus said on Twitter: “Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time."
