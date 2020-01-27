Global  

Vote for BJP so current hits Shaheen Bagh: Amit Shah poll pitch in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a roadshow in poll-bound Delhi.

Shah held a roadshow on Gamri Road in Delhi's Ghonda.

Shah was accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

Later in the day, Shah addressed a rally in Delhi's Babarpur.
