Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli Among The Victims Of Kobe Bryant Crash

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli Among The Victims Of Kobe Bryant Crash

Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli Among The Victims Of Kobe Bryant Crash

Friends, family and players talk about the impact Coach John Altobelli had on their lives.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

College baseball coach John Altobelli among those killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was among those killed in the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS SportsSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

OC School Basketball Coach Christina Mauser Killed In Kobe Bryant Crash [Video]OC School Basketball Coach Christina Mauser Killed In Kobe Bryant Crash

The Harbor Day School coach was among the victims of Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:53Published

Kobe Bryant, 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna, Among 9 Killed In Helicopter Crash In California [Video]Kobe Bryant, 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna, Among 9 Killed In Helicopter Crash In California

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday morning. He was 41-years-old.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 06:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.