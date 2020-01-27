Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

kobe bryant a block

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
kobe bryant a blockkobe bryant a block
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

kobe bryant a block

Player..

Thanks ron..certaintly a tough day not just in the basketball community..but all over..as people try to make sense of what happend to kobe bryant..

Kobe was an icon for young basketball players all over the world..and i was able to talk with one missouri western basketball beau baker..about what his thought on the passing on kobe bryant... (sot ) the 18-time all star retired in 2016 after 20 seasons in the league...and all of those season were with the los angeles lakers.

We will have more on the passing of kobe bryant coming up later in sports..reporting in studio adam orduna kq2 sports...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ace_KYD

Ace 🦋#oscafest RT @theanthonyware: Dear Black and Brown men, I realize many of you are fans of Kobe Bryant. If you're having feelings of loss, etc., ple… 9 seconds ago

HeroicBerserker

ʙʏᴏ. RT @Lord_Shade: Already seen people being disrespectful about Kobe Bryant's death. Don't quote tweet their shit, just hit report and block… 4 minutes ago

mcollei

collei RT @qc: The best Kobe Bryant quotes.. "Boos don't block dunks." "Rest at the end, not in the middle." "Don’t jump into something if yo… 4 minutes ago

Michaelgor_

Michael Gor “Boos don’t block dunks.” – Kobe Bryant #RIPMamba 22 minutes ago

rickrossal

Ricky Rossal Kobe Bryant passed away today. 5 lessons from The Mamba: 1. Relentless mastery of your craft. 2. Love the process.… https://t.co/ZyFCxdVUZt 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.