Grammy stars honour Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys and Lizzo lead tributes to the basketball star who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash.



Recent related videos from verified sources Grammys red carpet stars give emotional tributes to Kobe Bryant Smokey Robinson, Rick Ross and other star singers shared emotional tributes in Kobe Bryant's memory. Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] Duration: 01:14Published 3 hours ago 'Tonight is for Kobe': Grammy stars' tributes Smokey Robinson, H.E.R., and Gloria Gaynor are among the many stars at the Grammy Awards who have honoured the basketball star. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:45Published 3 hours ago