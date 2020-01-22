Eerie scenes from Wuhan as death toll from coronavirus rises to 80

Eerie scenes from Wuhan, the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Footage from Saturday (January 25) shows the normally busy streets around the city's university turned into a virtual ghost town.

The city, in China's Hubei province, has been put on lockdown with people trapped inside being prevented from leaving amid fears they could spread the virus.

The number of people killed in China by the coronavirus has risen to 80, with almost 3,000 confirmed ill.

Phd student Potjanicha Nopnakorn, originally from Bangkok, Thailand, said university staff have been providing three meals for students, many of whom are unable to buy groceries from local which have run out of supplies.

She said: ''Students can order food and drinking water from university shops, but there's a shortage of drinking water.

We are still waiting for more information and news from the embassy.

We don't know what is going to happen.'' Potjanicha is one of 54 Thai students and 10 workers who are waiting for their government to repatriate them.

Thailand has been the worst hit country outside of China, largely because it is the world's most popular holiday destination for Chinese tourists.

Eight people in the country have been struck with the illness, believed to have leaked from an infectious diseases research laboratory or mutated from a livestock market where locals buy bats, snakes and dogs to eat.