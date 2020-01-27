Lost in Time RT @USMCSDI: Koby Bryant and his daughter died today.. I GET it! Let the family grieve What's a shame is NOBODY cares about the 144 law e… 3 minutes ago

William The last time I mourned for someone who aint family was when Steve Jobs died. Man, Kobe, fuckin unbelievable. I fee… https://t.co/ubYWMAOcOp 9 minutes ago

Elsa Fajardo RT @glean_miles: Life is really short... Lahat naman tayo darating dito... But it is still sad and heartbreaking... And there is a time t… 24 minutes ago

Bing News Quiz ‘All my family died there’ https://t.co/QstAvZkziu 35 minutes ago

RESIST 45* @Ben_R_Sci If she had been writing an obit, of course it would be mentioned. To callously post the article shortly… https://t.co/1UKrj6ignS 36 minutes ago

17 JAN ❤ The fact here is that people died a family and a father and his daughter. Wether you're a basketball fan or not W… https://t.co/xSxGS016xo 38 minutes ago