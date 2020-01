FF DIM: La playlist de Michelle Obama qui va vous faire courir avec le sourire

Nana_Kwame™ RT @TrenditGh: Burna Boy's My Money, My Baby has been included in Michelle Obama's workout playlist. #trendit #michelleobama #Burnaboy http… 44 minutes ago

GrumpyOldBassist @forensicdoc23 @dvillella @DeanObeidallah @realDonaldTrump One of the many things you probably don't realize. https://t.co/MZ9Cz9WeNp 46 minutes ago

Nana Kwame #PMG RT @OfficialBlog_UR: Burna boy’s song ‘My Money, My Baby’ gets featured on Michelle Obama’s 2020 workout playlist. https://t.co/njsQz5ummu 4 hours ago

Sioux Storm @MichelleObama Thank you for your playlist!! You and your awesome husband have been an inspiration to me. If I coul… https://t.co/EfQ1yUdBg4 6 hours ago

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimesent: From the Beastie Boys to Michelle Obama, here’s your #GRAMMYs audiobook playlist https://t.co/9HtbyvOk1s 8 hours ago

Mix 247 EDM Michelle Obama’s 2020 Workout Playlist Reviled https://t.co/MzX3TbiiOP https://t.co/Ew5mynWN1h 10 hours ago

Mix 247 EDM Playlist Michelle Obama’s 2020 Workout Playlist Reviled https://t.co/WF2Q22ixr2 https://t.co/HFVkdCLXSz 10 hours ago