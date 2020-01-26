Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 80

China&apos;s new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak.

Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China&apos;s &apos;exclusion zone&apos; of cities on lockdown continue to widen.

Jayson Albano reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China scrambles to contain coronavirus as death toll climbs

China's health ministry says the new deadly virus's ability to spread is getting stronger. The death...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsSifyDaily CallerTIMEBBC NewsTerra Daily


Death toll rises to 56 as China reports nearly 2,000 cases of Coronavirus

The death toll from a new virus in China has risen to 56 with 1,975 total cases reported, as China's...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



You Might Like


Tweets about this

contrariansmind

Jeff Robinson ,CEO and Chairman of Wuhan 🌿🍄 China coronavirus: WHO to hold special meeting in Beijing as death toll jumps https://t.co/vC1D8aab8D 23 seconds ago

MarioIAguilar

Prof. Mario I Aguilar BBC News - Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 81 as China extends holiday https://t.co/sxVhw6prCq 47 seconds ago

moukhtarzubair

Mukhtar Zubair RT @AJEnglish: • Coronavirus death toll rises to 80 • Over 2,700 infected • China extends Lunar New Year holiday #CoronavirusOutbreak: http… 52 seconds ago

CalcDay

Chris Day * Coronavirus: China death toll climbs to 80 with more than 2,700 cases – live updates https://t.co/4AieLHdptJ 53 seconds ago

CalcDay

Chris Day * China's death toll from coronavirus rises to 80: government statement https://t.co/SZEMSWWhS1 53 seconds ago

RyudoGaming

RyudoGaming RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: #China reports ≥15 new deaths from #coronavirus in 1 day, raising the death toll by 50% to 41. China is buil… 1 minute ago

RealMikeNapa

Mike Napa, PhD ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Death toll from coronavirus rises to 80 in China - New York Post https://t.co/Zn898wLRg4 1 minute ago

DerekJohnBryant

Derek Bryant BBC News - Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 81 as China extends holiday https://t.co/Maeh7hRl4G 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's President says country faces 'grave situation' [Video]China's President says country faces 'grave situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Eerie scenes from Wuhan as death toll from coronavirus rises to 80 [Video]Eerie scenes from Wuhan as death toll from coronavirus rises to 80

Eerie scenes from Wuhan, the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Footage from Saturday (January 25) shows the normally busy streets around the city's university turned into a virtual ghost..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.