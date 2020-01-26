Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dutch PM's apology for country's role in Holocaust

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Dutch PM's apology for country's role in Holocaust

Dutch PM's apology for country's role in Holocaust

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday (January 26) he was sorry for his country&apos;s role during the Holocaust and the lack of action against the persecution of Jews, becoming the first Dutch premier to make such an official apology.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dutch Prime Minister apologizes for country's role in Holocaust

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday he was sorry for his country's role during the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •The AgeIndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dutch PM's apology for country's role in Holocaust [Video]Dutch PM's apology for country's role in Holocaust

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday (January 26) he was sorry for his country's role during the Holocaust and the lack of action against the persecution of Jews, becoming the first Dutch..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.