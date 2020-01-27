Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kobe Bryant's jerseys get lit up at Staples Center

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Kobe Bryant's jerseys get lit up at Staples Center

Kobe Bryant's jerseys get lit up at Staples Center

As a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his retired Los Angeles Lakers jerseys were lit up on display inside the Staples Center at the Grammys.

His two numbers he wore from 1996 to 2016, eight and 24, were on display for all to see.

According to Business Insider, the basketball icon died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Before the Grammys began, fans gathered outside the Staples Center, some wearing Bryant’s jerseys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

oseguera_jimmy

Jimmy Oseguera RT @MSportOfficial: Kobe Bryant's jerseys are illuminated in the rafters of the Staples Center during the Grammys. #KobeRIP https://t.co/Nz… 6 seconds ago

_briiyonce

Bri Saw a whole lot of @lakers @kobebryant jerseys and gear tonight at the Kings Of R&B tour tonight to pay homage to… https://t.co/XlpuBbCXC5 6 seconds ago

JJOSEPHEESPARZA

Joseph. RT @espn: Kobe Bryant's jerseys are illuminated in the rafters of the Staples Center during the Grammys. https://t.co/Db2Y6u8BT1 12 seconds ago

Jamaican_1luv

Avon RT @BleacherReport: Kobe Bryant's retired No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys are illuminated at the Grammys inside Staples Center. https://t.co/kcb8k… 15 seconds ago

VictorSharma12

Victor Sharma RT @NBCNews: The jerseys were illuminated inside the venue during the music award show, one of several tributes to the basketball legend th… 29 seconds ago

LA_Robert420

RobertFlores RT @BuzzFeedNews: The #GRAMMYs kept a spotlight on Kobe Bryant's retired jerseys for the entire show https://t.co/wwd3jvchMk https://t.co/V… 32 seconds ago

jenpbradley

JB Public Relations (Jennifer Bradley) RT @FOX5Vegas: The death of Kobe Bryant sent a shock wave across the country, including in Las Vegas. @FOX5_Tiana spoke with a local store… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Get Lit Up At Staples Center [Video]Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Get Lit Up At Staples Center

As a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his retired Los Angeles Lakers jerseys were lit up on display inside the Staples Center at the Grammys. His two numbers he wore from 1996 to 2016, eight and 24, were on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

‘This Is The House That Kobe Built’: Fans Converge On Staples Center To Mourn NBA Legend [Video]‘This Is The House That Kobe Built’: Fans Converge On Staples Center To Mourn NBA Legend

The world has joined the city of Los Angeles in mourning the death of Kobe Bryant, with fans shocked and saddened about the news.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 06:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.