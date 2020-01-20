Global  

Margot Robbie Struggled To Create 'Birds Of Prey'

Margot Robbie explained how difficult it was to make “Birds of Prey” a reality.

According to Gizmodo, Robbie said it took her five years of a lot of resistance to get the film done.

Robbie said she noticed a large fan base for her character Harley during Comic-Con.

The actress then researched more about female DC characters and wanted to reveal them to people.

Robbie said the planning began before “Wonder Woman” and they had to spend a lot of time developing the material.
