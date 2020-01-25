Global  

Hong Kong: Clashes on anniversary of snack stand dispute

Hong Kong: Clashes on anniversary of snack stand dispute

Hong Kong: Clashes on anniversary of snack stand dispute

Back in 2016, government health workers followed by police tried to shut down informal food sellers in the densely-populated Mong Kok.View on euronews
Recent related videos from verified sources

Riot police clear streets as crowd gathers to mark 4th anniversary of Mong Kok riots [Video]Riot police clear streets as crowd gathers to mark 4th anniversary of Mong Kok riots

Hong Kong riot police clear the streets on Saturday (January 25) as a crowd gathered to to mark the fourth anniversary of the Mong Kok riots. "After some clashes with Hong Kong protesters on the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:45Published

