Fans Come Out Late Sunday To Remember Kobe Bryant At Staples Center

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:16s
Fans Come Out Late Sunday To Remember Kobe Bryant At Staples CenterFans showed their love for the late Lakers legend in downtown LA Sunday night.
Grammys 2020: Tributes for Kobe, Billie Eilish makes history

Tributes to Kobe Bryant permeated Sunday's Grammy Awards at the Staples Center — the late Lakers...
CBC.ca - Published

LA residents react to the death Kobe Bryant outside of Staples Center

Hundreds of fans gathered outside of Staples Center to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, following his...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by CBS News, Just Jared, FOX Sports



alaturkanews

Alaturka News Fans Come Out Late Sunday To Remember Kobe Bryant At Staples Center https://t.co/KvSrz1gnUc https://t.co/J01uOtetFx 40 minutes ago


Thousands Pack Staples Center To Honor Legacy Of Kobe Bryant [Video]Thousands Pack Staples Center To Honor Legacy Of Kobe Bryant

Thousands packed Los Angeles' Staples Center to mourn the loss of NBA legend and cultural icon Kobe Bryant. They donned his jerseys, created makeshift memorials and reminisced on what he meant. Betty..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:03Published

Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built' [Video]Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built'

At Staples Center, the atmosphere at the Grammy Awards was subdued, tempered by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday. Betty Yu..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:54Published

