Fans showed their love for the late Lakers legend in downtown LA Sunday night.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside of Staples Center to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, following his...

Tributes to Kobe Bryant permeated Sunday's Grammy Awards at the Staples Center — the late Lakers...

Alaturka News Fans Come Out Late Sunday To Remember Kobe Bryant At Staples Center https://t.co/KvSrz1gnUc https://t.co/J01uOtetFx 40 minutes ago