Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FILE: Jay Z, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Levine lead host of celebs watching late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's final game in 20

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:46s - Published < > Embed
FILE: Jay Z, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Levine lead host of celebs watching late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's final game in 20

FILE: Jay Z, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Levine lead host of celebs watching late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's final game in 20

Jay Z, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Levine lead host of celebrities watching late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's final game for the LA Lakers in 2016.

Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Jack Nicholson, Kanye West, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were also in attendance at the Staples Center.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant dies: NBA mourns late basketball legend [Video]Kobe Bryant dies: NBA mourns late basketball legend

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:39Published

Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California [Video]Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California. The New York Times reports that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.