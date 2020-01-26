Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California.

The New York Times reports that the 41-year-old retired NBA player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically lost their lives in the crash in Calabasas on Sunday.

CNN reports that Bryant and Gianna were supposed to be at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball game on Sunday.

According to CNN, there was extremely low visibility at the time of the crash and conditions were foggy and cloudy with drizzle.

LA County Fire Department Capt.

Tony Imbredna said he didn't immediately know whether the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter radioed a distress signal.

He told reporters, "individuals that saw the aircraft said it was coming down at a fairly significant rate of speed and impacted the ground on the hillside." According to Los Angeles County sheriff Alex Villanueva at a press conference, Kobe was among 8 passengers traveling aboard the aircraft along with one pilot.

All nine people were killed in the accident.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby, the chopper crashed about 30 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

And caused a brush fire.

Bryant leaves behind his wife and three daughters.

His passing has sent shockwaves across the NBA and around the world.

Rest in peace Mamba.