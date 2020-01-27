|
Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built'
|
At Staples Center, the atmosphere at the Grammy Awards was subdued, tempered by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday.
Betty Yu reports.
(1-27-2020)
|
|
|
|
