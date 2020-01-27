Global  

Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built'

Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built'

Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built'

At Staples Center, the atmosphere at the Grammy Awards was subdued, tempered by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday.

Betty Yu reports.

(1-27-2020)
Lizzo takes three Grammys as show dedicated to Kobe Bryant

R&B singer Lizzo kicked off the Grammy Awards show on Sunday, dedicating the night to basketball star...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •France 24Reuters


Alicia Keys Delivers Powerful Tribute at Grammys: ‘We’re Standing Here Heartbroken in the House That Kobe Bryant Built’

Alicia Keys, the host of this year’s Grammys, opened the show with a powerful tribute to NBA legend...
Mediaite - Published


Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

His mother joined him on stage for the big moment It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California [Video]Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California. The New York Times reports that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:26Published

