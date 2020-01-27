Global  

Priyanka goes beige & satin for pre-Grammy bash

Priyanka goes beige & satin for pre-Grammy bash

Priyanka goes beige & satin for pre-Grammy bash

Priyanka Chopra isn't hitting the headlines as a nominee or winner at the Grammys, so she decided to get a bit of the spotlight with her innate style quotient.

At a pre-Grammy bash, she opted for a look was styled by Mimi Cutrell.

Her wardrobe comprised a beige Nicolas Jebran-designed satin gown that was slit waist down, with a short train at the back.

The halter-neck attire was tied at the nape of her neck, leaving the back bare.
