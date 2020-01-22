Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chinese New Year celebrations canceled over Coronavirus fears

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Chinese New Year celebrations canceled over Coronavirus fears

Chinese New Year celebrations canceled over Coronavirus fears

The Chinese community in Mid-Michigan says they understand why Chinese New Year event celebrations have been postponed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Beijing Confirms Cancellation of Chinese New Year Celebrations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports


RIA Nov. - Published Also reported by •SifyIndiaTimesKhaleej TimesAl JazeeraSeattle Times


Chinese New Year celebrations at Al Maryah Island

Chinese New Year celebrations at Al Maryah IslandAl Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination, will once again host its renowned...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesMENAFN.comKhaleej TimesAl JazeeraSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's President says country faces 'grave situation' [Video]China's President says country faces 'grave situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation' [Video]China's President Says Country Faces 'Grave Situation'

President Xi Jinping said China faces a “grave situation” with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters, the death toll jumped to 42 during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Hong Kong declared..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.