Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards His mother joined him on stage for the big moment It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this OranjeGuice RT @XXL: #BREAKING: Tyler, The Creator's Igor wins Best Rap Album at the #Grammys https://t.co/uac5gBjTJc 19 seconds ago K_coleworld RT @HotFreestyle: Tyler The Creator wins Best Rap Album at the GRAMMYs for ‘IGOR’. This is his first ever Grammy win! 🏆 https://t.co/fT00Ds… 3 minutes ago