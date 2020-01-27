Global  

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

His mother joined him on stage for the big moment It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award.
Tyler, The Creator's 'Igor' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammys

Tyler, the Creator won his first Grammy on Sunday night (Jan. 26), as his critically acclaimed...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineSify


Issa Rae Presents a Grammy Award to Tyler, The Creator

Issa Rae appears on stage to present an award at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the...
Just Jared - Published


GuiceOranje

OranjeGuice RT @XXL: #BREAKING: Tyler, The Creator's Igor wins Best Rap Album at the #Grammys https://t.co/uac5gBjTJc 19 seconds ago

KobeAnnobil

K_coleworld RT @HotFreestyle: Tyler The Creator wins Best Rap Album at the GRAMMYs for ‘IGOR’. This is his first ever Grammy win! 🏆 https://t.co/fT00Ds… 3 minutes ago


World in Pictures: 62nd Grammy Awards [Video]World in Pictures: 62nd Grammy Awards

Some of the best Grammy Awards' images taken by Reuters photographers in Los Angeles, California and selected by our editors.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:59Published

Michelle Obama wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys [Video]Michelle Obama wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys

The former first lady won the award for the audiobook recording of her memoir, 'Becoming'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

