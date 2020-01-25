France to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as Europe braces for more coronavirus cases



Tweets about this Ozair Iqbal Tarar RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: France to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan 6 minutes ago wendy tepp RT @ItsJustJill: 🚨BREAKING🙌🏻 US to evacuate citizens from Wuhan over coronavirus outbreak as China issues urgent warning‼️ 🚨China’s presi… 8 minutes ago Munir Iqbal RT @ReutersWorld: France to evacuate citizens from Wuhan by air https://t.co/lXIy81EtGE https://t.co/k4Dq6ra90N 9 minutes ago 💧Captain Thin RT @btckr: By 8am today Oz fedgovt had no plan to evacuate its citizens from China (coronavirus outbreak), unlike USA, Russia & France. Onc… 12 minutes ago #ClimateEmergencyNow RT @firstpost: Countries with citizens in the central Chinese city of #Wuhan that's the epicenter of a #coronavirus outbreak are planning e… 19 minutes ago Firstpost Countries with citizens in the central Chinese city of #Wuhan that's the epicenter of a #coronavirus outbreak are p… https://t.co/Ye8Tdr9twQ 20 minutes ago Leo-Kemboi Kipkogei RT @Reuters: France to evacuate citizens from Wuhan by air https://t.co/LpFLry0Svn https://t.co/XvXpBaT1cX 22 minutes ago BROWNSUGA France to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, China, health minister says https://t.co/IygPaOCQzE 23 minutes ago