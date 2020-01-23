Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak?

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak?

Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak?

More than 80 million masks were sold on Chinese online retailer, Taobao, on January 20 and 21 following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak?




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sharjah24

الشارقة24 Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak? https://t.co/tsRwI5CVGq https://t.co/BKHXZGhh3S #Sharjah24 36 minutes ago

KakiMijutan46

3カス族罰ポイントやば寿司系獅子鴎竜かっきーすちすち鉄ちゃん RT @Centrairairport: Measures towards new coronavirus 3/3 ・ To prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, we encourage staff to wear masks… 3 hours ago

Centrairairport

中部国際空港セントレア Measures towards new coronavirus 3/3 ・ To prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, we encourage staff to wear mas… https://t.co/Qr89OVnb4T 3 hours ago

ntvll

Gregory Gromov - China's National Health Commission: “Until vaccine is successfully formulated and...distributed more lives are in… https://t.co/KujVkB07Ez 5 hours ago

PavarisaYa

เปนมะมี้ของน้อนแทฮยอง RT @PravitR: Bangkok commuters on the BTS sky train this morning are taking precautions by wearing masks to prevent the spread of corona vi… 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: Lessons from SARS virus helps China's response [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: Lessons from SARS virus helps China's response

China has curbed travel and stepped up screening to try and curb the spread of the virus which emerged in December.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Matt Hancock on coronavirus: We have put in place proportionate, precautionary measures [Video]Matt Hancock on coronavirus: We have put in place proportionate, precautionary measures

Matt Hancock updates the House of Commons on the coronavirus outbreak. He said the Department of Health and Social Care has put in place 'proportionate, precautionary measures'. The DHSC said measures..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.