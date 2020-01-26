Global  

Michelle Obama wins Best Spoken Word Album at 2020 Grammys

The former first lady won the award for the audiobook recording of her memoir, 'Becoming'.
Michelle Obama Wins Best Spoken Word Album at Grammys 2020

Michelle Obama is a Grammy winner! The former First Lady of the United States won a Grammy for Best...
Grammys 2020: Michelle Obama has added a Grammy Award to her list of honours

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama won a Grammy for the best spoken word album for Becoming, her...
