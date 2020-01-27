Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tyler, The Creator's hilarious 'petty' response to Grammy doubters

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Tyler, The Creator's hilarious 'petty' response to Grammy doubters

Tyler, The Creator's hilarious 'petty' response to Grammy doubters

Tyler, The Creator had a hilarious "petty" response to people who thought he would never win a Grammy, after he won his first one on Sunday (26.01.20) night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Tyler, The Creator’s hilarious “petty” response to Grammy doubters #TylerTheCreator #Grammys #Grammys2020… https://t.co/vvnw5mAifj 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

His mother joined him on stage for the big moment It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:12Published

Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.