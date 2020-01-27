'We're disappointed by Klopp decision' 33 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:11s - Published 'We're disappointed by Klopp decision' Shrewsbury Town captain Dave Edwards says he's disappointed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won't be on touchline for their FA Cup replay, but admits it give them a better chance of getting through to the next round. 0

