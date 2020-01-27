Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'We're disappointed by Klopp decision'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
'We're disappointed by Klopp decision'

'We're disappointed by Klopp decision'

Shrewsbury Town captain Dave Edwards says he's disappointed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won't be on touchline for their FA Cup replay, but admits it give them a better chance of getting through to the next round.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dolypizo

Dolapo RT @AnfieldWatch: 📺 VIDEO: Shrewsbury Town captain Dave Edwards says he's disappointed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won't be on touchli… 17 minutes ago

AnfieldWatch

Anfield Watch 📺 VIDEO: Shrewsbury Town captain Dave Edwards says he's disappointed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won't be on t… https://t.co/fb9BlrTTTZ 27 minutes ago

GAVBAlLEY

Gav Bailey ✋☝️ @irishredlaa It's one of those trophies that you're not really bothered about until the latter stages. I want us to… https://t.co/PZkbhPQW5i 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.