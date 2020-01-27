Starmer: Leadership is ‘not the job of one person’

Sir Keir Starmer says Labour leadership ‘is not the job of one person’.

The shadow Brexit secretary and leadership hopeful went on to defend Jeremy Corbyn’s premiership saying we need to recognise where progress has been made.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn