Watch: Bihar woman who returned from China suspected to have coronavirus

Watch: Bihar woman who returned from China suspected to have coronavirus

Watch: Bihar woman who returned from China suspected to have coronavirus

A 29-year-old research scholar, who returned to Bihar from China’s Tianjin last week, is suspected to have been infected with coronavirus.
