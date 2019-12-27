Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Players Who Were Overshadowed By Their Teammate XI!

Video Credit: TheFootballDaily - Duration: 14:31s - Published < > Embed
Players Who Were Overshadowed By Their Teammate XI!

Players Who Were Overshadowed By Their Teammate XI!

When you have to play alongside club icons they can often steal some of the limelight from you, for example, a Roma club legend Aldair is not a household name like his teammate Totti.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant’s death leaves NBA players, others in shock

NBA players, coaches, entertainers and politicians took to social media and other outlets Sunday to...
Seattle Times - Published

Tottenham players unhappy with team-mate after training ground row with Jose Mourinho


CaughtOffside - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kevin Hart finds basketball star on his lap at Christmas [Video]Kevin Hart finds basketball star on his lap at Christmas

Comedian Kevin Hart had a Christmas Day surprise when two top basketball players landed on his lap.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.